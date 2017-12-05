Liberty Media’s Lack Of Vision Puts Mercedes’ F1 Future In Doubt – Toto Wolff

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team chief Toto Wolff has spoken out about Liberty Media’s lack of vision when it comes to the future of Formula 1 and suggested that Mercedes’ presence in F1 shouldn’t be taken for granted beyond 2020.

One year on from Liberty Media’s takeover of Formula 1, Wolff says he is yet to see any evidence that the sport’s new owners know what direction the sport is heading in.

“Doing erratic actions like Michael Buffer in Austin does not make the sport any better,” Wolff told Germany’s Kronen Zeitung.

“We do not see any vision. Nobody knows where the journey is going. All we know now is that sales and profits have fallen sharply.”

The recent proposal surrounding Formula 1’s new power unit regulations – a slightly simpler version of the current hybrid V6 unit – and budget cap suggestions were met with scant enthusiasm from grand prix teams with Scuderia Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne going as far as threatening to quit the sport over the lacklustre proposals.

Wolff echoed Marchionne’s view, insisting that not only should Ferrari’s quit threat be taken seriously but Mercedes’ place in Formula 1 could be in doubt too.

“Such a scenario is quite conceivable. Just as it is for Ferrari,” said Wolff.

“Everything Marchionne says must be taken seriously.

“F1 must remain the pinnacle of technology and the best competition, and if you dilute this message with standard specifications and false situations that penalise the best and help the weakest, I think that’s not our DNA,” Wolff added.

“If we do not see what Formula 1 stands for, then we have to ask ourselves the difficult question: not if but where do we want to operate in motor sport at the highest level?”