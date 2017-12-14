Maxime Martin in search of new challenge after leaving BMW factory programme

Maxime Martin has been part of the BMW Motorsport family since 2013 when he drove for the BMW Team RLL in the American Le Mans Series, for 2018 a new challenge lies ahead of the Belgian after moving away from the factory programme.

Since 2014 Martin has been racing in the DTM series for BMW and in 64 races took three pole positions, three victories and ten podiums,but it was in GT he impressed the most, winning the 2016 24 Hours of Spa Francorchamps in the BMW M6 GT3, along with a handful of other GT victories.

“On behalf of BMW Motorsport, I would like to thank Maxime Martin for his commitment over the past five years,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt.

“Maxime showed that it is possible to progress from customer racing to the top echelon of works racing with us. It was always impressive to see how effortlessly he was able to switch between DTM and GT cars. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Martin added, “It has definitely been a wonderful time with BMW, being there for five years as official BMW works driver. The two years before I had already been racing with the Marc VDS Racing Team in a BMW so I have been with the brand for seven years, first in customer racing, then as a works driver.

“We enjoyed really great success together, with wins and podiums in the DTM, the victory at the 24 hours of Spa-Francorchamps as well as second places at the 24 hours at the Nürburgring.

“I would like to thank Jens Marquardt, Adam Baker and Rudi Dittrich who believed in me five years ago and offered me the opportunity to join BMW as a works driver.

“I think without this everything maybe would have been different. But you sometimes need new challenges and changes so I decided to leave for a new challenge. I am looking forward to what awaits me but it was a great time with BMW and I want to thank everybody involved in it.”