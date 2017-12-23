McLaren Would Consider Honda Return in the Future – Brown

Zak Brown says the McLaren F1 Team would consider partnering with Honda again in the future despite their under-whelming three-year alliance coming to an end after the 2017 Formula 1 season.

In the three years together, McLaren and Honda failed to hit the heights of their first five-year partnership between 1988 and 1992 that saw them take forty-four race victories and four World Championships, with a trio of fifth places for Fernando Alonso their best results this time around.

But despite the lacklustre results, Executive Director Brown insists the relationship with Honda remained positive, and although they will be supplied engines by Renault in 2018, he would consider a return to Honda down the line.

“Ultimately we knew we were in trouble in testing in Barcelona, and we worked really hard for six months to try and find some solutions that give us some confidence that we would be much more competitive in 2018,” said Brown to Sky Sports.

“Ultimately after trying many different things, many different ways, all of which were reported on, we felt that we couldn’t get there.

“Three years is a long time in Formula 1 so we needed to change directions to get our team back on top. The decision we made is one we believe is the right one for McLaren.

“We are grateful to Honda. They’re a great company, with great people, and the relationship was always strong. The relationship still is strong. Wouldn’t rule out racing with them again, wish them the best but we needed to make some tough decisions to do what’s in our best interest.

“They’re a great company, we’ve won a few world championships with them, they know what they’re doing. For a variety of reasons, kind of didn’t get it right this time. But we’ve maintained a good relationship, so definitely never say never in this sport.”