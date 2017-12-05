New Look FIA Junior WRC Set For 2018

M-Sport have announced a change in base colour scheme for their fleet of Ford Fiesta R2-T’s to coincide with the revised championship format for 2018.

Unveiled at the team’s Polish headquarters in Karkow, the 2018 JWRC season colour scheme features a mix of blue, grey and yellow that aim to represent the partners of the series.

Speaking at the team’s ‘Meet and Greet’ session, aimed at interested drivers for the 2018 season, Junior WRC Manager Maciej Woda said on the changes: “Following a successful Meet and Greet session at our base in Krakow, we’re happy to let the world see the new look and style of the FIA Junior World Rally Championship. With its mixture of yellow, blue and grey, this new style relates to the colours of our new partners – highlighting their commitment to one of the FIA’s premier support series.”

“With 14 prospective competitors from 11 different countries visiting our facility today, the stage is set for another successful season. Needless to say, we’re anticipating another year of close-fought competition as rallying’s brightest young talents do battle for one of the biggest prizes in motorsport.”

As well as the change in livery, the JWRC format is also set for a revamp next season with the winner of the championship being given a brand-new specification Ford Fiesta R5 and tyre, fuel and WRC2 entry fee package as a reward rather than WRC2 drives being given to different winners throughout the season as in 2017.

The calendar has also been changed with the season only now taking place over five weekends rather than six and now incorporating Rally Turkey.