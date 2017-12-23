Ocon Reveals he Sought Wolff Advice following Perez Clashes

Esteban Ocon has revealed that he went to Toto Wolff for advice after the Belgian Grand Prix following his high profile on-track clashes with team-mate Sergio Perez.

The Frenchman, part of the Mercedes-Benz Junior programme alongside Pascal Wehrlein and George Russell, collided with Perez in both the Azerbaijan and Belgian races, and also had a falling out during the Canadian Grand Prix when the Mexican refused to allow Ocon through despite the two being on different strategies and a possible podium could have been on the cards had he done so.

Wolff, the Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport and the boss of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg when they had their own difficult relationship as team-mates, spoke with Ocon, with the Frenchman admitting the advice, as well as the advice from Force India, helped him going forward.

“It was probably the first thing I did was to call him [Wolff] and see how they dealt with Lewis and Nico back then,” said Ocon to Motorsport.com. “Definitely I asked for advice and they [Mercedes] were there to help me.

“I had their point of view, I had Force India’s point of view. It’s always helpful to get different point of views, but especially from Mercedes. They are world champions so they know what they are talking about.

“I can’t go into detail [about the advice] but it was just a good help. You take it because it’s always good advice.”