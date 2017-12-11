Piquet honoured at Autosport Awards

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet received the Gregor Grant Award at this year’s Autosport Awards.

The accolade for Lifetime Achievement in Motorsport, has previously been awarded to drivers including Nigel Mansell, Niki Lauda, and Alain Prost.

“The time I had in motor racing was fantastic,” Piquet said as he received the award.

“To learn and work with a team was the most important.

“There is something that I want to say to everyone who is participating in motorsport: Racing taught me so many things in life, to be more responsible, to be on time and all of the things have made me successful outside of motor racing also.”

Piquet’s F1 career spanned over 14 years, in which he took more than 20 race wins. He took his first victory with Brabham in 1980, a year before securing the championship with the team.

After a more disappointing 1982, Piquet took the championship again in ’83.

The Brazilian switched to Williams in 1986, finishing third in the title race in his first season with the team, before taking his third title the following year.

He also raced in the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Derek Warwick, who was President of the British Racing Drivers’ Club until earlier this year, also received the Gregor Grant Award.