Ricciardo Handled Late Season Misfortune ‘Incredibly Well’ – Horner

Christian Horner was full of praise for the way Daniel Ricciardo dealt with the reliability issues that blighted the end of his season, whilst also giving him his due for the way he raced all year long.

The Australian was denied fourth place in the Drivers’ Championship standings in the final race of the season when Kimi Raikkonen finished fourth in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix whilst he watched on after retiring for a third time in four races after previous retirements in the United States and Mexican Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Horner felt Ricciardo lost some potentially strong results thanks to those retirements, particularly in Mexico when the RB13 was extremely competitive, but he handled the disappointments well.

“Daniel had a run of podiums in the summer, where he could do no wrong,” said Horner to Motorsport.com. “Unfortunately, he’s had some misfortune in the latter races when he’s been in great positions as well.

“Mexico he would have been in the podium, possibly even second. The same in Austin. That’s been tough for him. He’s that bit older, he’s been through misfortune before and I think he’s handled it incredibly well.”

Horner was delighted by the way Ricciardo drove during 2017, with the Australian making a number of impressive overtakes along the way.

“He’s driven a great season,” said Horner. “Some of his overtaking moves this year have been phenomenal.”