Steiner Ready for New Challenge of Evolution over Reinvention for Haas in 2018

For the first time in their short history, the Haas F1 Team will have stable regulations to work with to design their car, and Team Principal Guenther Steiner admits it will be a different challenge to evolve their car rather reinventing it.

The team made their debut in the 2016 season, but the regulations changed for 2017, meaning they had to make a completely new car for a second consecutive season, but 2018 should see an evolution of their VF17 rather than a complete redesign.

Steiner knows this does not necessarily make it easier for the team, but it will prove to everyone just how good they can be in developing cars with stable regulations as they aim to advance above the eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship they’ve finished the past two seasons.

“I wouldn’t say easier, but it makes the challenge a little bit different,” said Steiner on Motorsport.com. “You have to focus on developing instead of reinventing, so we will see how we are with that one, but it’s a new chapter and I hope it’s a good one.

“We have been pretty good in the two years as a new team to produce new cars – we have never been complete failures. So we need to see now how good we are at developing a car with stable rules. I am positive about that.”