Stroll Looking for Qualifying Gains in Sophomore Season

Lance Stroll knows he needs to put in better performances during Qualifying sessions in 2018 after struggling at times during his rookie campaign in 2017.

The Williams Martini Racing driver was out-qualified 17-2 by team-mate Felipe Massa this season but became the youngest driver ever to start on the front row when he started the Italian Grand Prix from second on the grid, however this was the exception to the normal, and he was often a contender for elimination in Q1.

The Canadian is looking to turn his Saturday form around in 2018, and although he knows points are scored on the Sunday and he was much happier with his race performances, he acknowledges getting better positions on the grid will help him score more points.

“Qualifying is not my strongest point,” admitted Stroll to Motorsport.com. “I have had some tricky qualifying sessions but also some unlucky qualifying sessions like Suzuka, I had a red flag and got blocked so I don’t count that.

“It hasn’t been as strong as my race pace that’s for sure because I’m still not where I want to be with the car and myself over one lap.

“I just feel like I’m still trying to understand the tyre, the car, and just get myself in the zone. But last time I checked, there is no reward for qualifying. Points are in the race.

“It’s a big part of the weekend for sure, it helps you score points but I’ve scored points.”