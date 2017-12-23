Toro Rosso Not Yet Thinking about Penalties After Honda Switch

Franz Tost says it is too early to think about grid penalties during the 2018 Formula 1 season as his Scuderia Toro Rosso team make the switch from Renault to Honda power.

The regulations have changed ahead of next season, with drivers only allowed to use three Internal Combustion Engines (ICE’s), turbos and MGU-H’s, and only two MGU-K’s, control electronics and energy stories, despite there being an extra race on the calendar in 2018.

The McLaren F1 Team struggled with multiple engine penalties last season, with Stoffel Vandoorne suffering a penalty as early as the fourth round of the season for exceeding component allowances, but Tost, the Team Principal of Toro Rosso, feels it is too early to assume penalties will be coming the way of his drivers next season.

“First of all we must see next year’s engine tested, and then we can think about possible penalties,” said Tost to Motorsport.com. “But it’s far too early now.

“The reason we requested to work together with Honda is that we are convinced that the company has a lot of potential, it’s a worldwide known car manufacturer with a fantastic motorsport history.

“And we at Toro Rosso are proud to work together with such an exclusive partner. Now it’s time to come up with activities and hopefully bring the complete operation from Toro Rosso’s side as well as Honda’s side to success.”