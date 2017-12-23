Tost Hopes Kvyat Regains Confidence and finds a way back into Formula 1

Franz Tost admitted it was difficult to see Daniil Kvyat struggle during his second spell with Scuderia Toro Rosso, with the Russian having issues with his confidence that ultimately resulted him being released from the Red Bull programme altogether.

Kvyat was replaced within the Red Bull Racing team after just four races of the 2016 Formula 1 season by Max Verstappen, but in his second stint with the Faenza-based team he scored only nine points, and could finish no higher than ninth whereas Carlos Sainz Jr. scored ninety points in the same time.

Tost, the Team Principal of Toro Rosso, hopes there is a way back into Formula 1 for Kvyat, as he continues to rate him very highly, but he will need to find the confidence that slipped away in the past two seasons.

“I must say that I still rate him as a very, very high-skilled driver,” said Tost to RACER. “He is fast. When he gets everything together he can be very, very fast.

“This is what he showed in the past – there’s a reason behind the win in the GP3 championship, winning races in Formula 3 and being on the podium in Formula 1, it all showed he can do it. But for various reasons this season both the team and also he couldn’t get it together.

“It’s not only him, it’s also our side because the car wasn’t always reliable enough and then once he lost his confidence it is difficult to come back. I think this is what happened with Daniil and I personally regret that he is not with us anymore. I hope and wish that he comes back to Formula 1.”