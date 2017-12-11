Tregurtha named MSA Young Driver of the Year

British GT4 champion Will Tregurtha added to his growing list of awards by picking up the MSA Young Driver of the Year accolade.

Tregurtha impressed judges in a four-way shootout at Silverstone last month, beating fellow finalists Angus Fender, Max Marzorati, and Dan Seager.

He will be presented with his trophy at the MSA Night of Champions in January.

The 17-year-old also receives a winter training package as he prepares for a European GT4 Championship challenge next season.

“It was an incredible day and I need to say a massive thank you to the MSA Academy and to iZone for the prize,” he said.

“I have learned a lot; the competition was great and it will set me in good stead for the future.”

Tregurtha and team-mate Stuart Middleton became the youngest ever pairing to win the British GT title when they wrapped up the championship at Donington in September.

The pair also received the Henry Surtees Award at the BRDC Awards evening earlier this month.