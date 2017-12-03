Vasseur ‘Looking Forward’ to Ericsson/Leclerc Partnership in 2018

Frédéric Vasseur feels the driver line-up of Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in 2018 will complement each other, and he is looking forward to a much more competitive season for the Hinwil-based squad than they saw in 2017.

Pascal Wehrlein scored all five of Sauber’s points in 2017, but the Mercedes-Benz-protégé has found himself ousted from the team by the arrival of Scuderia Ferrari-supported Leclerc, with the FIA Formula 2 Champion joining Ericsson, who sticks with the Swiss outfit for a fourth consecutive season.

Team Principal Vasseur feels the positive attitude of Ericsson, coupled with the proven talent of Leclerc will push the team forward, while he is also delighted with the partnership between the team and Alfa Romeo next season.

“We are all delighted about the cooperation with Alfa Romeo,” said Vasseur. “Today, we created the foundation for our partnership at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Italy.

“With Marcus (Ericsson) and Charles (Leclerc), we have a strong driver duo for the debut season of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

“Marcus is an experienced Formula One driver, who knows the procedures and the team well, after having worked together for the past 3 years. He is a team player, and has a very positive attitude.

“Charles has proven his talent in several racing series, most recently winning the Formula 2 World Championship title. He had the chance to drive in four FP1 sessions and two tyre tests for us this season, and convinced the team with his professionalism and charisma.

“I look forward to going into 2018 with this driver pairing, and I am convinced that they will complement each other very well.”