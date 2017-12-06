In this recap video Valentino Rossi and his half-brother Luca Marini talk about their experience at the Monza Rally Show 2017.

Rossi became the most successful driver in the history of the Monza Rally Show this month as he drove his Ford Fiesta RC WRC car to victory.

The Italian has now won the event on six occasions and his latest success means that he was won the Monza Rally for the last three years. The MotoGP star did it the hard way too, having picked up a 10-second penalty for his car being underweight after stage two.

Marini took part in the special event for the very first time, having been a fan of the rally for many years. The Moto2 rider was also taken around the track by his older brother for one very quick and “scary” lap.

Video Credit – Monster Energy.