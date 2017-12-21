World RX reveals plans for 2018 testing limitations

The FIA World Rallycross Championship has announced further measures to cut costs as it introduces major new testing restrictions from the 2018 season, as revealed by Autosport last week.

The new testing restrictions mean that permanent entrants for 2018 will only be able to test at World RX venues during three official tests through the year. This new system agreed by the FIA and FIA World Rallycross Championship promoter IMG.

The current testing limitation is a ban on testing at a World RX venue in the 56 days prior to its event. The new testing restrictions come into action from 1 March 2018, the closing date for World RX entries to be registered by. Testing on non-World RX circuits will remain unrestricted

The Loheac circuit in France will be host to the first two official tests take place during the off season on 7 – 8 March, whilst the final test will take place on the new Silverstone RX track on 26-27 March.

This final pre-season test takes place one week after the first round of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship, which has the honour of being the first series to hold a championship event on the new circuit.

These tests will be restricted to permanent World RX teams and individual entrants, nominated wildcard drivers and regular round-by-round entrants that will take part in three rounds or more in 2018.

There has also been an in-season test announced that will take pace at the Riga circuit in Latvia will during two days in mid-July. This two day test will include track time for entrants of the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship in both the Supercar and Super1600 classes. A similar test has taken place the circuit during 2016 and 2017.

There has already been speculation that there could be World RX teams returning to the iconic Lydden Hill circuit for testing programmes.