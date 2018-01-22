2018 RallyX on Ice reveals Star Studded Lineup

The RallyX on Ice Series has announced its entry line up for the 2018 season with several unexpected drivers from different series around the world joining in over the four round series.

Reigning Indycar Champion Josef Newgarden and his 2017 team-mate Helio Castroneves have both been confirmed to take part in the Championship. Newgarden will be competing in the third round of the series at Ål in Norway whilst three time Indy 500 winner Castroneves will take part in the final round at the new-built Norwegian track Gol.

“I’m really excited and anxious to participate in the RallyX on Ice series,” revealed Newgarden. “I’ve had the opportunity to drive a lot of different types of race car on a lot of different types of track all around the world, but I’ve never done anything quite like this.”

“I’ve been able to see some videos and pictures and it looks like a lot of fun, but also quite challenging. It will help to bring out our pure driving skills, for sure. I look forward to the challenge and hope I can represent Team Penske and IndyCar well.”

Castroneves, who moves across to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series for Team Penske after driving in the Indycar series for almost 20 years, is also excited to try a new type of Motorsport during the off season.

“When the opportunity was presented to me to race a rallycross car on ice, I jumped at it,” added Castroneves. “I’ve never raced a rallycross car like this and I’ve never raced on ice, so it will be a learning experience for me.”

“It blows me away to think about racing a car with spikes in the tyres. I’m looking forward to just taking it all in and going out there and doing the best I can. I can honestly say this will help me to complete my motorsport résumé one day.”

FIA World Rallycross Championship stars Kevin Eriksson and Oliver Eriksson will join in the action along with 2017 RX2 International Series Champion Cyril Raymond. All four drivers will competing in various rounds of the series and will pose a big challenge to the young guns who are racing in a full season of the series.

Global Rallycross Championship stars Austin Cindric, Cole Keatts and Conner Martell will also be involved in the action which also sees top FIA European Rallycross Championship talents Robin Larsson and Ben-Philip Gundersen competing against the regulars.

The supporting Speedcar Xtreme series has attracted the likes of fellow World RX stars Timmy Hansen, Kevin Hansen and Niclas Grönholm to its ranks, where all three drivers will take on the challenge of the potent 180 kmh capable crosskarts during the course of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to racing the Speedcar Xtreme crosskart on ice!” explained Timmy Hansen. “It’s an awesome piece of kit and I hope to have a lot of fun in it. There will be plenty of talented young guys out there, so I’m looking forward to the challenge!”