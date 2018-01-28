2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Hour 10 Update – Team Penske retakes lead

Acura Team Penske’s #7 car with Ricky Taylor behind the wheel retook the overall lead of the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona from Mustang Sampling Racing.

Taylor took over the lead before the second caution of the race came out, with Penske’s other car rose up from fourth at the start of the tenth hour to second.

The #31 Whelan Engineering Racing team was originally running on third and on the lead lap, but fell back one lap and two positions after picking up a right rear puncture, although Felipe Nasr was able to get back up to fourth overall.

The #78 Jackie Chan DCR Jota also suffered a puncture during the last hour, while the full course caution came out after the #52 ASF/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport car with Roberto Gonzales went off into the barrier on cold tyres after a pit stop.

Spirit of Daytona Racing became the first team to have to retire from the race, with a misfire issue that wasn’t possible to rectify.

The biggest change in the field came in the GTD class after the #29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport team was given a five-minute stop-and-go penalty. This was due to a violation of a balance of performance regulation, with team boss Christian Land saying it was related to the fuel flow rate.

This gave the GTD class lead to the #33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsport team with Adam Christodoulou behind the wheel.

The GTLM class stays the same with Ford Chip Ganassi Racing taking up both first and second with the #66 and #67 car. Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette Racing car and James Calado in the #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari and both still third and fourth respectively as well.