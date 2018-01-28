2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona: Hour 21 Update – Barbosa in Cruise Mode

Joao Barbosa in the #5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac continues to lead the race as the 21st hour of the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona saw few changes in the standings.

With a four lap lead and no pressure whatsoever Barbosa eased his pace and started to cruise even put in a record length stint of 24 laps.

Felipe Nasr continues to circulate in second in the #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac yet he was increasingly having to look over his shoulder as third place Loic Duval in the #54 CORE Autosports ORECA started to very gradually close up.

Nasr’s cause was not helped by the gradual re-occurrence of the overheating problem which also seemed to be affected the #5 car, but Nasr had less of a safety margin.

Ferdinand Habsburg in #78 Jackie Chan DCR Jota ORECA and Paul di Resta in the #32 United Autosports Ligier were engaged in a duel for fourth place, the two cars regularly switching places, but it was F3 racer Habsburg who ended the hour in fourth.

In GTLM Sebastien Bourdais in the #66 Ford Chip Ganassi GT and team-mate Scott Dixon in the #67 machine continued to pull away from Mike Rockenfeller in the #3 Corvette, by 40 seconds at the end of the hour.

Toni Vilander in the #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari was the next victim of a right rear puncture which dropped them to the rear of the GTLM field.

In GTD Franck Perera in the #11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini had managed to build up a half minute gap between him and AJ Allmendinger in the #86 Michael Shank Racing Acura.

Andrea Caldarelli in the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini remaining ending the only a few seconds behind Allmendinger.