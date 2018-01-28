2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona: Hour 23 Update- Albuquerque Approaches New Distance Record

Despite easing off during the 23rd Hour of the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona Filipe Albuquerque continued to pilot the #5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac towards victory and a new race distance record.

The Portugese driver was under strict orders to ensure the survival of the engine due to the overheating concerns meant that he circulated at a much reduced pace.

As a result his lead had dropped to just one lap advantage over Action Express team-mate the #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac of Mike Conway.

Yet the British driver was more focused on matching the pace of the chasing Colin Braun in the #54 CORE Autosports ORECA, so he could secure an Action Express Racing Cadillac 1-2.

By the end of the hour he had a lap advantage over Braun.

The battle for fourth place looks to have been decided in favour of the #32 United Autosport Ligier driven by Bruno Senna.

Senna had managed to pull away from his closest challenger Antonio Felix de Costa in the #78 Jackie Chan DCR Jota ORECA and was further helped when da Costa received a drive-thru penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Juan Pablo Montoya in the recovering #6 Team Penske Acura was another driver to land a drive-thru penalty after he barged the #29 GTD Audi of Kelvin van der Linde off the circuit at the Kink.

Fernando Alonso‘s entry the #23 United Autosports Ligier spent most of the hour behind the wall as the team sought to fix more problems.

In GTLM Joey Hand in the #66 Ford GT spent the hour trying to chase down team-mate Ryan Briscoe for the lead after losing it in the pits.

The two Ford GTs were separated by just 2.3 seconds at the beginning of the final hour.

Their closest challenger was still the #3 Corvette of Jan Magnussen, but he was now a lap off the leaders.

Mirko Bortolotti in the #11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini continues to lead the GTD field.

The car that started last after a qualifying infringement, carries a 30 second lead over the #86 Michael Shank Racing Acura of Alvaro Parente.

However, Parente was more focused on building a gap between himself and third place runner, the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini of Andrea Caldarelli, the two being separated by just 2.5 seconds.