Bakkerud ready to challenge for World RX title with EKS Audi Sport

Rallycross star Andreas Bakkerud has announced that he will be driving with Mattias Ekström‘s EKS squad for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Bakkerud was left out in the cold at the end of the 2017 season after Ken Block’s Hoonigan Racing team announced that they would be leaving the series.

The Norwegian has been targeted by Ekström, since the Swede made his rallycross debut, but due to existing deals with OlsbergsMSE at the time, the deal could not be made.

Another two years would pass and Bakkerud was looking for a contract but the time wasn’t right for EKS Audi Sport, instead the Norwegian signed with Hoonigan Racing, driving their Ford Performance Fiesta.

With Mattias Ekström announcing he will be concentrating on rallycross and not participating in DTM, and a new car for the 2018 season, EKS Audi Sport are surely going to be the team to beat this year.

Full quotes and reaction to follow, but for now enjoy this video from Andreas…