Andrew Jordan: Continuity Will Help WSR Title Push In 2018

Andrew Jordan says the continuity of staying with West Surrey Racing puts him ‘in a good place’ to fight for the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

The 2013 champion joined Dick Bennetts‘ outfit last season and will remain at the team for 2018, having collected three race victories on his way to ninth place with the Pirtek Racing-backed BMW 125i.

2018 will mark the first time Jordan has remained at the same team for consecutive seasons since 2014, having spent single campaigns with Triple Eight and Motorbase prior to his switch to WSR. This continuty is a factor Jordan feels more comfortable with heading into the coming season, focusing firmly on fighting for the championship.

“I’m very excited about the season ahead and I feel confident that 2018 can be a good year for BMW Pirtek Racing,” he said. “For me, the continuity of running with the same team and in the same car is something that cannot be underestimated, and I’m looking forward to getting our testing programme underway so we can start preparing for Brands Hatch.

“The key different to twelve months ago is that I have a lot more knowledge of the BMW, and it means that I go into our pre-season programme focused on developing the car for what is to come, rather than needing to learn how to get the best out of it.

“I feel in a really good place, and I’m looking to fight for wins from the outset to launch a bid for the championship. We showed last year that we had the speed, and now we just need a bit more luck and a bit more consistency than we had in 2017.”

Jordan will once again be part of a three-pronged WSR attack, joined by the Team BMW duo of Rob Collard and last season’s runner-up, Colin Turkington.

Jordan added “I’m extremely proud that I will be racing with the support of BMW UK again this season. On a personal level, it is fantastic to be working so closely with a major manufacturer, whilst the additional benefits that come from being manufacturer backed are also a reward for the sponsors who continue to support me.”

Andrew Jordan’s 2017 in numbers: