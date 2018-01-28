BMW to Discuss Balance of Performance Complaints with IMSA Officials

BMW Motorsport will sit down with IMSA officials to talk about their disagreements with the Balance of Performance levels they were forced to race with during the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The German marquee were giving a race debut to its M8 GTE at the Daytona International Speedway, but the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run machines found themselves regularly at the back of the GT Le Mans class, and the two cars finished seventh and ninth respectively on Sunday.

BMW Motorsport boss Jens Marquardt had made a complaint about the way they had been unfairly compromised by their Balance of Performance, despite a weight break and turbo boost in between the Roar before the 24 and the Rolex 24.

But now, BMW will discuss with IMSA ahead of the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring International Raceway in March how now to proceed, and in a statement they insist they are still committed to the Balance of Performance, and it is an ‘integral part of global sportscar racing.’

“BMW and IMSA will continue productive and open talks and have agreed to find an appropriate BoP assessment for the upcoming events starting with Sebring, allowing the BMW M8 GTE to show is performance,” read the statement.