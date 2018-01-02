Bottas Confident For 2018 after Learning First Year with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas says his performances during 2017 will give him a lot of confidence heading into 2018, with the triple race winner believing he learned something every time he took to the track.

His move to the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team was confirmed late after Nico Rosberg surprised many by announcing his retirement from the sport after winning the World Championship at the end of 2016, and Bottas said it was crazy for him to be chosen as his replacement.

Bottas had a relatively quiet spell around mid-season, but came on strongly once more in the closing races, finishing second in Brazil and taking the final win of the year in Abu Dhabi, and with another year to come with Mercedes in 2018, he is confident of an even stronger second campaign.

“It is crazy to think that last year I was still with Williams, knowing as a fact that I was going to be driving 2017 with them, and now I’m here, winning with Mercedes,” said Bottas on Crash. “It’s a bit crazy, but life is.

“It’s been an incredible season for me in terms of how much I have learned with this team, with Lewis [Hamilton]. I think every single race I’ve always been able to find something, especially from the tricky ones. I just need to go race-by-race next year but it gives me a lot of confidence.”