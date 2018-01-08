Bryan Bouffier has been announced as the third driver for the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team entry in to the 2018 Rallye Monte Carlo plus the 2018 Tour de Corse.

The Frenchman will bring a treasure trove of knowledge to the team for the two events that are considered by many as the championships most specialised rallies.

With eight years of competing in Monte Carlo and seven years in Corsica Bouffier is certainly no stranger to the event having taken victory at both of the events.

“My nights are a lot shorter now that I know I will be driving one of these amazing cars, and I have already done a lot of kilometres with the Ford Fiesta WRC in my dreams.” said Bouffier.

“I honestly didn’t think I would get an opportunity to drive this car – not even on test – so I am very excited. It’s always a great pleasure to work with Malcolm and the M-Sport team, and their amazing success in 2017 makes me very proud to work with them again.

“Monte and Corsica are two very different events, but they are also two of my favourites. They’re the two ‘French’ rounds of the season and it is always a pleasure to drive on home soil – even more so with this new car!

“My plan is to be relaxed and to have fun. I would also love to score some manufacturer points for the team – that would just be the icing on the cake!”

Team Principal, Malcolm Wilson OBE, added, “It’s great to have Bryan on board for Rallye Monte-Carlo and the Tour de Corse. When it comes to these events, it’s fair to say that his experience is unrivalled.

“These are two of the most specialised rallies on the calendar and the conditions and tyre selections can so often determine who succeeds. With Bryan’s knowledge, we will have another string to our bow as we look to defend our championship titles.”