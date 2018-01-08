BRDC F3 Welcomes First Canadian, Ben Hurst, to Hillspeed

20-year-old Ben Hurst has become only the third driver to be announced for the upcoming BRDC British F3 Championship season. The Canadian won the Toyo Tires F1600 Championship last year and after moving to Manchester will attempt to build a career in the UK.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started with Hillspeed,” said Hurst, “It was the right time to make the step up into a faster car and I have found the right series and team to make that step with. It’s an absolute privilege to be racing in the UK against such high competition and I’m very excited for the new challenge.”

While it will be the first time the BRDC F3 series has seen a Canadian, this will not be his first venture onto British circuits, after he was selected as part of the ‘Team Canada‘ scholarship for last years Formula Ford Festival. While he had a low-key start to his time in the British Isles, Hurst will be hoping to hit the ground running as he will likely be one of the older competitors this season.

In total he scored 384 points, 159 more than his nearest rival as he dominated his F1600 series. Hillspeed’s links to the Cliff Dempsey Racing squad last season helped them attract the likes of Chase Owen and initially Jordan Cane, but with Cliff not returning for a second year, it will be a new environment for the Canadian.

“Ben is a very talented young driver and we were delighted when we were approached for him to test the F3 car,” said Richard Ollerenshaw owner of Hillspeed, “I’m very pleased to say a race deal quickly followed and we’re now very much looking forward to seeing how he gets on during his rookie F3 season next year.”

“There’s a lot for Ben to learn, the F3 car is obviously a step forward from Formula Ford, but the pace and application he’s shown up to now leave us without any doubt he will be a strong competitor and a driver who will definitely make good progress in his first season of F3.”

Hurst has already impressed during an outing in the Tatuus-Cosworth as part of his pre-season testing.