British F3 drivers Eligible for Sunoco Whelen Challenge in 2018

Last available under the series previous incarnation, the BRDC British F3 Championship drivers will once again be eligible for the Sunoco Whelen Challenge, giving them an opportunity to race at the Rolex 24 at Daytona next year. A prize worth $250,000.

MSV, the organisers of British F3 have unveiled that, along with the British GT (GT3/4) and the Radical European Masters series, they will be able to earn points to compete with the Action Express Racing team’s Cadillac V.R. DPi car for the 2019 race.

Drivers from all three championships will collect points based on fastest laps, pole positions, top 10’s and most importantly wins, with the highest average score winning the drive for the January race. It was last won by an F3 driver in 2012 when Felipe Nasr took away the prize.

Speaking at the Autosport International Show, the Anglo-American Oil Company Managing Director Anders Hildebrand commented: “When Felipe Nasr won the Sunoco Whelen Challenge in 2012 and finished on the podium, it was a great highlight for us.

“We’ve been following and monitoring the BRDC British F3 Championship for a long time, and we’re very pleased that British F3 drivers will now be eligible for the award. I’m very confident that a British F3 driver will be right up there at the top of the standings and challenging for that drive at Daytona.”

MSV Group Operations and Engineering Manager Giles Butterfield commented: “We are thrilled to be taking part in this, and great to see BRDC British F3 involved with the Sunoco Whelen Challenge. British F3 is getting ever stronger and MSV is always keen to promote talent and give the best opportunities to our competitors.”