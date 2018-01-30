British and GRC Champions Join RallyX on Ice Series

As the 2018 RallyX on Ice Series prepares for its first round to take place at Östersund in Sweden this weekend, more high profile Rallycross Champions and drivers have joined the list of drivers taking on this unique series.

2017 MSA British Rallycross Supercar Champion Nathan Heathcote will join the series in the Supercar Lites field and will make his debut in round two at Höljes, venue for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship outing in the summer.

Heathcote secured his British RX title at the first attempt at the wheel of an LD Motorsports Citroen DS3 where he outscored rivals Julian Godfrey and Oliver Bennett in the final round at Croft last year.

The British Champion will be up against the likes of World RX regular Kevin Eriksson, 2017 RX2 International Series Champion Cyril Raymond, 2014 FIA European Rallycross Champion Robin Larsson and 2015 GRC Lites Champion Oliver Eriksson amongst others.

Heathcote will also take on both of the Penske Indycar drivers that have entered the series with Josef Newgarden racing at Ål in Norway. The 2017 Indycar champion is also making his debut in the series.

The British Champion will then take on three time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves at the finale which takes place at the new facility having been built at Gol in Norway.

Fellow British RX competitor Oliver Bennett has entered into the full season of the RX Academy where he will race against many up and coming talents as well as several big names. Former Global Rallycross Champion Joni Wiman and 2017 RallyX Nordic runner up Oliver Solberg will also be racing during the season.

Bennett will be making his World RX debut in the 2018 season with the Xite Racing Team where he will drive a brand new Mini Cooper S Supercar that is being built and developed in a joint venture by Simpson Motorsport and LD Motorsports.

Bennett’s entry in the RX Academy series will be his first full series entry outside of both British RX and World RX since he began his rallycross career in 2017.