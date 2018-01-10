British RX star Bennett Confirms World RX Programme for 2018

British Rallycross sensation Oliver Bennett has announced today that he will move from his home series to the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship for his second season in the sport of Rallycross.

The Xite Racing athlete, who in his first season led the 2017 MSA Toyo Tires British Rallycross Championship for a time before finishing third overall, has also confirmed that he will use a brand new Mini Cooper S Supercar for his campaign.

The car itself will be built and developed by Simpson Motorsport whilst Liam Doran‘s LD Motorsport squad will assist with development of the Chassis.

Bennett explained to Motorsport.com about his plan for the season, which so far includes five European events and the brand new 2018 World RX of USA event.

“We are putting a campaign together to do all of the European-based World RX rounds, plus the American event in Texas,” said Bennett.

“The six events we are committed to already are my favourite picks; Spain, Silverstone, Norway, Sweden, France and the USA. We are pushing a sponsorship campaign to try and acquire the remaining funds to compete full time in World RX this year.”

With plans already underway to gain the full sponsorship required to compete in all twelve rounds of World RX this year, Bennett also acknowledges the hard work undertaken by his partners as he looks to compete on the World stage.

“At some stages I thought it was just too big a mountain to climb but Simpson Motorsport has managed to overcome some serious time hurdles. We have partnered with LD Motorsports to help with the development of the chassis.”

“With Liam Doran’s vast knowledge of World RX together with Julian Smith’s years of circuit racing experience, the car is looking like it will be very impressive and competitive. The car is currently on the dry build stage. Once fully assembled it will be dismantled for painting, then final assembly.”

Bristol based driver Bennett enjoyed a fantastic opening season in the 2017 MSA Toyo Tires British Rallycross Championship where he competed in an ex-OlsbergsMSE Ford Fiesta Supercar against the very best in the series.

The Xite Racing driver maintained regular points and podium finishes to finish behind eventual Champion Nathan Heathcote and five time British RX Champion Julian Godfrey. He also competed in the final World RX of Great Britain to take place at Lydden Hill where he finished twenty-third overall.