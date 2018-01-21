Cosworth and Aston Martin Considering F1 Engine Partnership

Cosworth has held discussions with Aston Martin about a potential Formula 1 engine project.

It’s understood that both parties are keeping a close eye on discussions surrounding F1’s 2021 engine rules, with Cosworth keen to re-enter the sport as an engine supplier should the new rules mean cheaper power unit costs.

Aston Martin meanwhile has stated that they too are looking into potential partnerships when it comes to the idea of an F1 project. Aston are currently title sponsor of Red Bull Racing who in turn have said they are open to running an Aston Martin developed engine in the future.

Cosworth powertrains boss Bruce Wood confirms that his firm would like to be involved.

“We would like to work with that partnership,” Wood told Motorsport.com. “We’ve done a lot of work with Aston for many years, we’re working very closely with Red Bull and the team for the Valkyrie [hypercar], so there’s a certain logic to it.

“Aston have been very clear that they want to be doing something more than just badging someone else’s engine.

“They also don’t aspire to designing it all themselves, so there’s a natural fit there and certainly that’s where some of those discussions are happening.

“Aston and Red Bull have a very strong relationship, so there’s definitely a desire to do something together there.”

Wood has said Cosworth is unlikely to return to F1 as a stand-alone supplier, stating that a partnership with other interested parties, such as Aston Martin, was a more “realistic” proposition.

“Obviously Cosworth is completely independent and we need to be profitable as our number one tenant,” Wood added.

“It isn’t like when we were owned by Ford as a cost centre to put Jaguar on the F1 grid. Anything has to be profitable and certainly that is easier to do if you’re sharing those costs with someone else.

“As companies, we’ve all grown up competing with one another in many respects, but I think we all recognise it’s probably in everyone’s interests and probably no single individual is going to be able to do it on their own.”

Discussions continue as key stakeholders still need to finalise the 2021 rules. According to Wood, an independently built engine wouldn’t be ready until 2022 at the earliest.

“We would have to take on a lot of additional staff and there would be infrastructure that we’d need to increase and that in itself is a year’s work, so the reality is 2021 could become 2022,” Wood explained.

“It might not be what everyone wanted, but it’s still better than not having the discussions at all.

“Our view is it would be a huge investment for whoever was going to do it and it probably isn’t realistic to get everything in place for 2021.

“But that doesn’t make us think we should forget it. It just makes us think about how 2022 would work.”