Di Resta Thrilled with Maiden Daytona Opportunity and Early Start to 2018

Paul di Resta will make his Rolex 24 at Daytona debut this month with United Autosports, and is excited with a brand new challenge of endurance racing in the United States.

The Scotsman, the 2010 DTM Series champion and a veteran of 59 Formula 1 Grand Prix, will race alongside Bruno Senna, Will Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer in the #32 Ligier JS P217 this month, and will get to learn the Daytona International Speedway in more detail this week during the ROAR before the 24.

Alongside fellow debutant Lando Norris, who will race in the sister #23 car, di Resta had his first taste of the Ligier at the Circuit Paul Ricard last November, and he hopes his positive first impressions of who the team works continue when the pressure is on this month.

“I’m really looking forward to starting the 2018 season so early on,” said di Resta. “I have never done this before in my career and it’s something new to me – endurance racing, in the US, at Daytona.

“I had a small taste of the LMP2 car in early November and really liked how it was, now the real business will begin. I have to start working hard with the team and my team-mates to make the best of this race with United Autosports.

“I liked what I saw in the team and I hope it only works better when the pressure is on.”