DTM a Rival for Formula One?

In 2017 the DTM Series once again did not fail to entertain with controversy, intrigue and even a rookie champion, it provided for the fans once again.

DTM.com had a look at the stats and came to the conclusion that the DTM clearly provides better racing than Formula One.

Of course the two cannot be directly compared as they are vastly different categories of racing. F1 is often referred to as ‘the pinnacle of motor racing’ and that is no doubt as to why that is, Maro Engel once referred to DTM as ‘the pinnacle of touring car racing’ so is one truly “better” than the other?

In the comparison carried out by DTM.com of the 2017 championships the DTM has the upper hand over the single-seater series.

After all, the DTM is attractive, outstandingly balanced and challenging, with F1 falling behind when it comes to having a balanced grid.

In 2017 both series had the same amount of races as there were drivers – 20 in F1 and 18 in DTM giving the same ratio to work off of.

Just five of the 20 F1 drivers (Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen) made it to the top step of the podium, whereas the DTM saw 12 different winners in 18 races: Rene Rast, Mattias Ekström, Jamie Green, Mike Rockenfeller, Marco Wittmann, Lucas Auer, Paul di Resta, Robert Wickens, Timo Glock, Maxime Martin, Bruno Spengler and Engel.

Other than the five race winners two further drivers claimed podium finishes in the F1 – Kimi Raikkonen and Lance Stroll – however, 16 of the 18 drivers stepped onto the podium with BMW‘s Augusto Farfus and Tom Blomqvist the only drivers missing out.

Of the drivers who completed the entire F1 season only Marcus Ericsson ended the year without a point to his name, with all 18 DTM drivers scoring giving a more even, but slightly unbalanced, tie.

Ultimately, the two could not be further apart in the nature of the series making it difficult to gain a clean cut answer as to which one is clearly better.

DTM’s future currently lies in doubt after Mercedes’ decision to leave at the end of 2018 but what it is certain is that they will give the series the send off that it deserves and once again provide thrilling action.