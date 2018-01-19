“Ferrari could live without Formula 1” – Bernie Ecclestone

Former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone has added fuel to the fire of Scuderia Ferrari‘s threats to quit Formula 1.

The Italian manufacturer has threatened multiple times to leave the sport, with the latest late in 2017 in response to Liberty Media’s plans for F1, including the outlined engine rules for 2021.

“If it had been [ex-Ferrari chairman] Luca di Montezemolo, you would not have to take it so seriously. Motorsport was Luca’s life,” Ecclestone told Auto Motor und Sport in Germany.

Ecclestone added his thoughts on if Ferrari needed Formula 1 to survive, “Sergio can live without Formula 1. He is only interested in the business. The most important thing for him is that he can offer the shareholders a good business result.

“If Marchionne does not like the path Formula 1 takes, then he will stop.

“I’m afraid Ferrari could live without Formula 1 – not the other way around.”

Last year Marchionne said that if Ferrari were to leave the sport the board would be “celebrating until the cows come home without the financial outlay they currently have.