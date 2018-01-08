First Entries Announced For 2018 FIA Junior WRC

M-Sport have announced that eight drivers have so far been confirmed to be entered in the 2018 FIA Junior World Rally Championship.

Driving identical Ford Fiesta Ecoboost machinery, competitors in the 2018 championship will battle over five rounds with the winner of the series receiving a brand-new specification Fiesta R5, 200 Pirelli tyres as well as fuel and the entry fee being paid for the 2019 FIA WRC2 championship.

Entries for the junior series so far have come from countries including Chile, Ireland, Latvia, New Zealand, Sweden, Ireland and the UK, with the UK entry being 2017 Junior British Rally champion Callum Devine, who confirmed his move to the world championship on Twitter.

FIA Junior WRC Manager Maciej Woda said on the so far confirmed entries: “The 2018 FIA Junior World Rally Championship has proven to have a truly global appeal with competitors from three continents and seven different countries already confirmed.”

“With its mix of snow, asphalt and gravel, this series provides the perfect platform for young drivers to showcase their skills – all competing in identical Ford Fiesta R2s on rallying’s most famous stage.”

The 2018 Junior WRC will take place over five events beginning with Rally Sweden between February 15-18 and entries for the 2018 championship are still open until January 16.