Formula E reinstate minimum pitstop time for Marrakesh

Teams and drivers will have to adhere to a minimum pitstop time in Marrakesh after all, having managed to convince the FIA to postpone the introduction of new regulations.

Series organisers had decided to drop the need for teams to complete car swaps after a minimum time period as they felt that it was no longer necessary.

The change was supposed to be in place for tomorrow’s Marrakesh ePrix, but it will now not take effect until round four in Santiago.

This was mainly due to opposition from drivers who felt that the move could lead to mistakes that compromise safety, as drivers battle to get strapped in to their second car as quickly as possible.

Championship leader Sam Bird has already expressed concern about the change, and fellow Brit Oliver Turvey told Autosport that he also had reservations about there being no minimum time.

“It’s got to be safe,” Turvey said. “Without a minimum pitstop time it’s a competition and people will want to be as quick as possible.

“As long as it’s safe and fair for everyone it adds another element to the race.

“The minimum time was always quite tight, so it’s not easy to be under that time – but at least you didn’t have to be rushing everything.

“It adds a bit of a safety element. It’s more for the mechanics and the people in the pitlane than for us.”

The FIA have decided that the minimum time will be set at 45 seconds for this weekend’s ePrix.