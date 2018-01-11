Ginetta Unveil LMP1 Challenger for Super Season

After stepping down to LMP2 in the FIA World Endurance Championship last season, Ginetta has announced their step back to the foray of Endurance racing with the G60-LT-P1.

The car, which displayed the colours of the TRS Racing Manor will make its debut at Spa-Francorchamps in May. Sporting a 3.4-litre V6 Mecachrome engine capable of 650bhp, it has a top speed of 225mph. The team hope it will be able to challenge for the overall title and Le Mans wins.

“I’m delighted to finally be able to unveil our latest machine to the motorsport industry, and what better time than at the start of our 60th year of manufacturing.” said Ginetta Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson. “Ginetta has a long history of international success in with the G55 GT4, LMP3 and G57.

“The LMP1 will be a strong contender in WEC and at Le Mans. We have a great team of design engineers in Leeds, have worked with some excellent partners on the project, and can’t wait to show you what the LMP1 is made of out on track.”

Alongside other high-profile members of the team, such as Manor Endurance Racing Sporting Director, Graeme Lowdon and Chairman of TRS, Zhang Yi, Tomlinson spoke highly of his teams chances.

“We’ve got huge interest in the car,” Tomlinson told Autosport. “We will be doing 10 chassis, six cars – hopefully three two-car teams.

“It will be technically viable hopefully for up to four years. In terms of performance, we know the car is going to be right at the front. Toyota did a 3 minute 14 second qualifying lap [at Le Mans], so we’ve designed the car to be competitive with them.

“The target is outright victory at Le Mans and in the WEC.”

Along with BR Engineering/Dallara and ByKolles, Ginetta will attempt to challenge Toyota, who will be the only remaining manufacturer for the Super Season after Porsche pulled out at the end of 2017.