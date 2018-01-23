Grosjean, Magnussen Could Remain with Haas Beyond 2018 – Steiner

The Haas F1 Team are believed to have options on both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for the 2019 Formula 1 season, but Team Principal Guenther Steiner is unsure to whether or not either of them would want to remain in the squad beyond this season.

Grosjean is about to embark on his third season with the youngest team on the grid having joined them for their debut year in 2016, while Magnussen made the switch from the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team for 2017, replacing Esteban Gutierrez, and between them they scored forty-seven points as they consolidated Haas’ position in eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Steiner believes both are worthy for another year and they are planning for the current line-up to remain beyond 2018, but feels there are a lot of factors that could play a part in the drivers decisions about their futures.

“They are both worthy of staying,” said Steiner to Motorsport.com. “Do either of them want to stay? That’s the next thing. There is a lot of factors which come into that.

“People want to say we take somebody else, but no. We’re not. We are fine. [For 2019]. I don’t know yet, but I will tell you in due course.”