Hill: Jack Sears Trophy the goal for 2018

Team HARD’s Jake Hill has his sights set on the Jack Sears Trophy in his third season in the British Touring Car Championship.

The 23-year-old is also aiming to take two overall podiums this year and secure a lifetime membership of the British Racing Driver Club.

Having never finished better than fifth in the BTCC, Hill is eligible to compete for the Jack Sears Trophy this season, which is open to all drivers who start 2018 without an overall podium.

“In a way I’m quite thankful I’ve never had a podium because now that means I can go into this year with a chance at winning the Jack Sears Trophy,” Hill told the Checkered flag. “And obviously standing on that lovely big truck at the end of the year.

“My goal is to be Jack Sears champion, and to get on the podium this year.

“There’s a couple of other reasons: I need two podiums to be a life time member of the BRDC. This is my last year at the BRDC if I don’t get that.

“It would be lovely to get two podiums this year for that to put a bit of a stamp on my career and that’s a nice thing to have.”

With HARD, partnered with Brisky Racing, expanding to a four car-line up this season, Hill will be joined by Mike Bushell, Michael Caine, and rookie Bobby Thompson. He said his team-mates – none of which competed in the series last year – will have a lot to learn this season but believes the entire team will benefit from their experience.

“We’ve got really good experience with Michael Caine and obviously Bobby’s just won the VW Cup, Mike’s just won the Clio Cup so two experienced front wheel car guys coming in,” he said.

“Yes it will be a challenge for them to learn the car; they are very different, the new touring cars. But I think, overall, with the new engineers and everything, it’s going to be a much stronger team, much stronger package, just more wealth of experience.”