Hyundai Motorsport confirm four car entry for Rally de Portugal

Hyundai Motorsport have announced that they will be fielding four cars for the 2018 Vodafone Rally de Portugal, with both Dani Sordo and Hayden Paddon taking part alongside full-time drivers Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen.

Spaniard Sordo will take on Rallye Monte-Carlo, Rally Guanajuato México, Tour de Corse, YPF Rally Argentina, ADAC Rallye Deutschland and RallyRACC Catalunya – Rally de España.

Paddon will take over driving duties for Rally Sweden, Rally Italia Sardegna, Neste Rally Finland, Marmaris Rally Turkey, Dayinsure Wales Rally GB and the season closing Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

With the latest announcement from the team confirming both drivers for Portugal, this could see further opportunities for the team fielding all four cars, depending on the outcome of the event.

The 2018 FIA World Rally Championship launches today at the Autosport International Show and will hit the roads of Monte-Carlo on Thursday 25 January.