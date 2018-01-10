Hyundai Motorsport set their sights on championship glory in 2018

Hyundai Motorsport have unveiled their 2018 FIA World Rally Championship challenger with the clear goal of taking championship glory this year.

Building on its best season in the WRC so far, the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC has been updated for the new season, sporting a more aggressive look.

“We head into our fifth season in the WRC in high spirits and with even stronger ambitions to fight for the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships.” said Team Principal Michel Nandan.

While 2017 was the teams best season in the championship there were moments that they missed out on opportunities, Nandan is quick to acknowledge this.

“We came close in 2017 but we also recognise where we fell short in terms of our performance and consistency. We aim to rectify that this season. There are no revolutionary changes to the regulations this year so all teams will be building on last year’s foundations.

“We are very respectful of our rivals. Their performances only serve to make us try to improve ourselves from one event to the next. This is what drives us forward, as we work towards our ultimate championship goals.”

Competing under the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team banner for 2018 the team will field three cars over the 13 rallies with Andreas Mikkelsen and co-pilot Anders Jæger leading the charge alongside Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul. Dani Sordo and Carlos del Barrio will share the third car with Hayden Paddon and Seb Marshall competing in selected events.