“I feel that it’s our time to shine” – Thierry Neuville

Despite missing out on overall glory in the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship, Hyundai Motorsport driver Thierry Neuville is confident they can learn from their mistakes ahead of the start of the new season.

“We might not have achieved the championship titles last season, but there was plenty to celebrate.” said Neuville.

“We wanted to be in the fight and we definitely achieved that in many rallies. Taking four wins and being competitive in many other events gives us a real motivation to go one better in 2018. As a team, we have kept getting stronger and stronger with each season.”

The Hyundai stalwart took four victories last season, and while this was the highest amount by any of the entrants, a poor start to the season, a nightmare in Germany and a retirement in Spain put an end to his championship hopes, as Sébastien Ogier snapped up his fifth WRC title.

“Entering our fifth year, I feel that it’s our time to shine but we know our rivals will be tough to beat. If anything, that gives us even more determination.

“We have a good car in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, and the team has worked hard over the winter to further improve its performance potential. Our team spirit is very high so we have to harness that and perform at our best, consistently.”

It will be interesting to see how the appointment of best friend Andreas Mikkelsen will affect the dynamic in the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team this year; however the season pans out, it has the potential to be another classic!