Ingram aiming high in fifth year with Speedworks

Tom Ingram is aiming for the main prize as he continues with Speedworks Motorsport for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

The 24-year-old finished third in the 2017 title fight and topped the Independents’ championship, his best result in the series to date. He’s aiming to continue the success into 2018 and take the overall title.

“We’re coming off of the back of the best year we’ve ever had,” he told The Checkered Flag.

“We’re on the crest of a wave with that so it’s exciting going into 2018 and hopefully we can extend on that.

“It’ll be exciting going into the year a championship contender.

“After we’ve been third last year, I think the next aim is to go some better. We don’t want second. We want to be the one that’s lifting the trophy at the end of the year.”

Ingram heads into his fifth year in the BTCC and his fifth year with Speedworks Motorsport. Since 2014, he’s taken six overall victories and 16 overall podiums, as well as numerous class wins. Team boss Christian Dick is confident Ingram can continue the success into his fifth season.

“For us, there was never any doubt that we wanted Tom back in the car this year,” he said.

“He is an absolutely integral part of the team and he continues to get better by the day. Some of his drives last year were frankly mind-blowing and, if he maintains that curve of progression into 2018, everybody else should be very worried indeed.

“We have complete confidence in Tom to get the job done, and we have complete confidence that in the Avensis we can give him the tools he needs to battle for both the Independents’ title again and the overall Drivers’ title too.

“We proved what the Toyota is capable of last season and, considering the updates we have planned, we expect it to be even more of a potent proposition this year.

“With the renowned strength-in-depth of the BTCC, we’re under no illusion that a massive dogfight lies ahead, but we’re ready to come out punching.”