Kush Maini Becomes Lanan Racing’s First Signing

Following in his brothers footsteps, Kush Maini will join the Lanan Racing team for the 2018 BRDC British F3 Championship as he aims for a shot at the title.

Maini, 17, has been racing in Italian F4 the past two seasons, picking up two podiums at the end of last year and finishing seventh overall, best-of-the-rest behind the front-runners. The Indian will be hoping to follow in his brothers path when he came runner-up in the BRDC F4 series in 2014 by three points to George Russell.

Like Arjun, Kush will race with the Lanan crew with Team Principal Graham Johnson commenting: “We are very pleased to confirm Kush Maini as one of our drivers for the 2018 BRDC British F3 Championship.

“We’ve already started a comprehensive test and development programme so he can learn the British circuits ahead of the season and he’s showing a lot of potential. It’s great to be re-united with the Maini family, with whom we enjoyed a fantastic season in 2014, and we hope for more of the same in 2018.”

Prior to car racing, Kush had picked up much success in karts. In 2013, he recorded a second place finish in the WSK Euro Series plus third in the WSK Master Series, before winning the Trofeo Andrea Margutti in the KFJ category two years later.

“I’m really excited to be driving for Lanan Racing and in the BRDC British F3 Championship.” said Maini. “Lanan has a history of success and based on the pre-season tests I’ve done, I’m highly confident about the season next year.

“Racing in British F3 was always an aim of mine and I’m looking forward to the challenges that will be presented to me in the 2018 season.”