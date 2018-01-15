Liberty Will Not Make Any F1 Promises

Formula 1 owners, Liberty Media, have said they will not make any sort of promises in how they can improve the sport unless they have a concrete announcement to make.

2017 saw the first year with Liberty running the sport but there is no pressure on them to start moving the sport in a certain direction.

Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations believes they have made progress but that they do not want to announce its full plans in order to please everyone.

“I think if you look at this year, I think we’ve accomplished a significant amount in terms of building an organisation and starting the process,” said Bratches.

“This is a journey and not a destination.

“We have great aspirations for this sport.” Bratches continued to say. “It’s not something that you can just flick a switch and things happen, things need to be invested in and nourished and brought to market, and I think you will continue to see a case of announcements, of changes, the broadening of fan touchpoints in terms of how we are going.”

Liberty have already started changing aspects of the commercial side of the sport with the first ever Formula One eSports Championship taking place in Abu Dhabi.

“There is more to come and we are working on those plans, but we are not going to sit here and numerate what all our visions are for the sport.

“We are working hard and when we have something to announce, we will let all of you know, but I can assure you that we are going 24/7 and working to the end to make the sport as great as it can be because we believe there is a huge opportunity.”

In the weeks before Christmas, it is understood that Liberty gave all the teams a document with its plans for the sport and its future.