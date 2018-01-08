Luis Moya recovering after surgery for cerebral aneurysm

Former rally winning co-driver Luis Moya is recovering at home in Spain after undergoing a successful surgery for a cerebral aneurysm.

The Spaniard who was by the side of Carlos Sainz Sr. from 1988 through to 2002 (plus additional historic events since retiring), took a total of twenty-four victories in FIA World Rally Championship.

Since retiring from navigating in WRC, Moya has worked with the Subaru World Rally Team and as a WRC Ambassador for Volkswagen.

In May the pair reunited for a special one-off which saw them drive a Peugeot 208T16 on the Rally Portugal’s infamous Fafe stage.

Moya announced on Twitter that the operation had been successful:

Que suerte he tenido!. Recuperandome de un aneurisma cerebral, sin secuelas.

Un beso para todos😉 pic.twitter.com/DYmhzCHW0t — Luis Moya (@lmoya_oficial) January 6, 2018

“What luck I had! Recovering from a cerebral aneurysm. No aftermath!” said Moya.

There has been plenty of well-wishers replying to his post, including, Sébastien Ogier, Mikko Hirvonen, Jari-Matti Latvala, Kris Meeke, Nicky Grist, and Carlos Sainz Jr.

The best comment has to go from Sainz Sr. who along with wishing his friend well, also chastised him in jokingly for giving him a scare just before the start of the 2018 Dakar rally in which he is competing with the Peugeot team.

Ahora que ya se sabe, @lmoya_oficial te mando toda la fuerza del mundo para que te recuperes pronto, no me des estos sustos antes del Dakar!!! Recupérate pronto que todavía nos queda hacer algún rally de clásicos. Te mando el abrazo más grande del mundo para el mejor del mundo. — Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) January 6, 2018

“Now that you know, @lmoya_oficial I send you all the strength of the world to recover soon, do not give me these scares before the Dakar! Recover soon that we still have to do some classic rally. I send you the biggest hug in the world for the best in the world.” said Sainz Sr.