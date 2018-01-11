M-Sport unveil 2018 World Rally Championship challenger

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team have revealed their 2018 FIA World Rally Championship challenger along with a striking new livery at the Autosport International Show today.

With Ford increasing their commitment with the M-Sport team for 2018, there is an increase in the Ford Performance branding on the car.

Speaking at the launch Team Principal Malcolm Wilson OBE said, “Every year we look forward to revealing our liveries, and this year we were able to do it in style with a joint launch at what is widely considered to be the traditional start of the motorsport season – Autosport International.”

“We pride ourselves on producing striking liveries year after year, and this year is no different. Increased technical support from Ford Performance is represented, as is the increased involvement from Red Bull which sees their support extend to the younger drivers coming through our ranks.

“Another thrilling year of close-fought competition awaits, and we can’t wait to get going.”

For the upcoming Rallye Monte-Carlo, the new livery will feature on four cars, Fiesta WRCs of Sebasiten Ogier and Elfyn Evans as well as the Fiesta R5s of Éric Camilli and Teemu Suninen.