MJP Racing Reveals 2018 World RX Challenger

MJP Racing have released a video today that gives the world the first glimpse of their new 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship Supercar.

Dubbed the MJP-LionRX3, the Supercar is the first to be completely designed and produced in-house at MJP Racing whilst retaining the Ford Fiesta bodyshell. Whereas the 2017 car was based on the M-Sport designed R5 Rally car with an upgraded bodyshell, the MJP-LionRX3 is a brand new car from the ground up.

Team Principal Max J Pucher explains on the teams Social Media page the details that have gone into this new World RX Supercar.

“Our new chassis and rollcage have been successfully FIA certified. The radically new suspension, uprights, dampers and springs are performing as calculated and predicted,” explains Pucher.

“This car is a beast on the track. Roll is limited to the necessary amount producing immense grip out of the corners with a hardly noticable load change. Weight balance is perfect as planned.”

The video of the test shows the car with the 2017 rear wing that was used all season by the team before a move to the new and radical looking rear wing which will adorn the 2018 car. The test takes place at the Greinbach circuit in Austria with Pucher at the wheel.

With the first round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, the 2018 World RX of Spain, under seventy eight days away, MJP Racing are one of several teams yet to announce their driver lineup. The team ran both Kevin Eriksson and former DTM Champion Timo Scheider during the 2017 World RX Season.