Nicholas Latifi joins Force India as Reserve and Test driver for 2018

Formula 2 racer Nicholas Latifi will join the Sahara Force India F1 team for the 2018 season as the team’s reserve and test driver.

The 22-year-old Canadian won one F2 race and took nine podium finishes in the 2017 and will take part in young driver test sessions and take part in a number of Friday practice sessions at Grand Prix events for the team.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity.” said Latifi. “Sahara Force India is a team that has shown constant improvement for the last few years and I’m proud to become a part of one of the success stories of Formula One. I am eager to show the team what I can do and help them as they continue to close the gap to the front of the grid.”

Vijay Mallya, Team Principal & Managing Director of Sahara Force India added, “Nicholas joins us off the back of a strong season in F2 and strengthens our driver development programme. He will support our simulator programme and work with the team during a number of Friday practice sessions next year.

“We have a long track record of bringing on young talented drivers and Nicholas will learn a huge amount as he gets embedded in the team, and looks forward to a career in Formula One.”