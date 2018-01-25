Nitiss Confirms Split with EKSRX for 2018

Latvian FIA World Rallycross Championship star Reinis Nitiss has confirmed today on Social Media that he has split with the EKSRX team, ahead of the new season which gets underway in Spain in April.

Nitiss joined the Mattias Ekstrom led outfit for the 2017 World RX Season as a third entry alongside both Ekstrom and Topi Heikkinen, however the only high point of the season for the Latvian driver was reaching the Supercar Final of the World RX of Portugal. Heikkinen announced his departure from the team over the Christmas period.

Nitiss joined the FIA World Rallycross Championship in 2014 driving for the Olsbergs MSE squad for two years, after winning the 2013 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super 1600 with the SET Promotion squad. During his time at Olsbergs MSE team, Nitiss took three podium finishes and his only win at the 2014 World RX of Norway. For 2016 he moved to the Munnich Motorsport team before being signed up with EKSRX for 2017.

Nitiss explained the decision for the split further as he looks to new challenges this year.

“EKS and I from this point onwards will move on in different directions, they have set their own goals and I have mine. There is no hard feelings between us and I wish them the best in 2018,” explained the Latvia driver.

“For me it means a pedal-to-metal in the silly-season. We are considering various options for 2018 and of-course some if it depends on the available budget but that is a case for most of the drivers now. We just have to work hard and wait and see what the future will hold for me.”

With the likes of Nitiss, Topi Heikkinen and Andreas Bakkerud all looking for drives in the 2018 World RX Season, the driver market is looking extremely interesting ahead of the Season opening round, the World RX of Spain at the Barcelona Grand Prix circuit in April.

Nitiss recently made his debut in the 24 Hours of Dubai driving for the AC Motorsport team in an Audi RS3 LMS TCR, with the car taking pole position in the TCR Class ahead of the race. Unfortunately the team finished the race in 14th position in class after mechanical issues brought their challenge to an end.