No Further Race Plans in 2018 for Stroll Outside of Formula 1 Commitments

Lance Stroll says there are no plans for any further races outside of his Formula 1 commitments in 2018, although he does plan for another attack on the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2019.

The Canadian joined Robin Frijns, Daniel Juncadella and Felix Rosenqvist in the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA entry for the Rolex 24, and although they run inside the top five, long spells in the garage for repairs, coupled with multiple punctures, left them down in fifteenth place overall, and eleventh best in the Prototype class.

Stroll says his focus and commitment throughout the rest of 2018 will be on Formula 1, where he will compete in his sophomore campaign with the Williams Martini Racing squad alongside Sergey Sirotkin, with his primary career aim to be World Drivers’ Champion.

“To be honest, at the moment I’m not ready to do Le Mans or do anything other than Formula 1,” said Stroll to RACER. “My focus is Formula 1 – I do want to become a world champion one day and I want to have a good year this year.

“Last year there were a lot of things that we could have improved on and that’s what I want to do. I want to improve my weaknesses. I believe we did have a good year last year in terms of how many points we scored and where we were in the championship – we were fighting for 10th until the last race with [Nico] Hulkenberg and Felipe [Massa] – and I’ve had some great results.

“But there are still areas like qualifying and understanding the tires and all that; all those factors in Formula 1 I have to work on and that’s where my main focus is. This was a one and only thing at Daytona; after this it will be Formula 1 all the way until Abu Dhabi. And then, next Daytona!”