Norris Readying Himself for Daytona Debut with ROAR Appearance

Lando Norris is excited to get his 2018 underway with his first ever race weekend in the United States as he continues his preparations for the Rolex 24 at Daytona this week with an appearance in the ROAR before the 24.

The 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Champion will share the #23 United Autosports Ligier JS P217 with two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso and with fellow Briton Phil Hanson, and after a small break from driving, he is ready to adapt himself to the LMP2 machinery and to the Daytona International Speedway this week.

“I’m really looking forward to the ROAR and to go and meet all my team-mates properly,” said Norris, who had his first run with United Autosports in a test at Paul Ricard in November. “I’m looking forward to being back in a car after a bit of a break, which is one of the many things I’m excited about.

“I’m heading out to America for the first time ever, which will be a new experience for me. It will be good to prepare properly with United and my team-mates for the 24-hour race and really get to grips with the car and the track.

“We can start putting everything together as one team so we can try and maximise the test days we have going into Daytona.”